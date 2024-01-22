Watch Now
Detroit Tigers announce new manager for West Michigan Whitecaps

West Michigan Whitecaps
File photo of Tony Cappuccilli
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jan 22, 2024
DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers announced a new leader for the West Michigan Whitecaps for the 2024 season.

According to the Tigers and Whitecaps, Tony Cappuccilli is the next manager of the High Single A affiliate.

Cappuccilli started in the Los Angeles Dodgers system as a minor league coach in 2017. His only experience as a manager was in the 2021 Arizona Fall League where his team went 32-37. The Tigers hired Cappuccilli in December 2021.

Cappuccilli spent the past two seasons as the bench coach for the Toledo Mud Hens.

Cappuccilli will serve as the 15th manager for the Whitecaps replacing Brayan Pena. According to the organization, Pena moved into the Detroit Tigers Minor League Catching Coordinator position.

Two members of last year's coaching staff will return. Pitching coach Dan Ricabal, and former Whitecaps infielder Francisco Contreras as hitting coach. Other new additions include Associate Pitching Coach Collin Murray, Athletic Trainer Justin Wagler, and Strength Coach Kevin Kleis.

