Detroit Tigers announce new manager for West Michigan Whitecaps

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers announced a new leader for the West Michigan Whitecaps for the 2024 season.

According to the Tigers and Whitecaps, Tony Cappuccilli is the next manager of the High Single A affiliate.

Cappuccilli started in the Los Angeles Dodgers system as a minor league coach in 2017. His only experience as a manager was in the 2021 Arizona Fall League where his team went 32-37. The Tigers hired Cappuccilli in December 2021.

Cappuccilli spent the past two seasons as the bench coach for the Toledo Mud Hens.

BREAKING NEWS! Please join us in welcoming Tony Cappuccilli to the Whitecaps as our new manager! As the 15th manager in our 30-year history, Cappuccilli arrives with vast coaching experience, having spent the past two seasons as the bench coach for the Toledo @MudHens. pic.twitter.com/g3KruJOY5I — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) January 22, 2024

We've named our @MiLB, Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League coaching and support staffs for Tigers affiliates for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/4sXIjwURzV — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) January 22, 2024

Cappuccilli will serve as the 15th manager for the Whitecaps replacing Brayan Pena. According to the organization, Pena moved into the Detroit Tigers Minor League Catching Coordinator position.

Two members of last year's coaching staff will return. Pitching coach Dan Ricabal, and former Whitecaps infielder Francisco Contreras as hitting coach. Other new additions include Associate Pitching Coach Collin Murray, Athletic Trainer Justin Wagler, and Strength Coach Kevin Kleis.

