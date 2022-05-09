Davenport secures GLIAC title, sweeps Purdue Northwest

CALEDONIA, Mich. — With a regular season record of 30-20, the Davenport Panthers locked up the GLIAC title this weekend. The Panthers swept Purdue Northwest this weekend, beating the Lions 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.

"It was great for us to win this one just because yesterday I was little anticlimactic you know we didn't know that Saginaw was gonna beat Northwood when the guys left. They thought we had to win today to seal it so it was great for us to actually get the win and get to celebrate a little bit." said Head Coach Kevin Tidey.

Coming into conference play, Davenport was 7-12. They played a very tough non-conference schedule at the start of the year but went on to only lose eight more games the rest of the tear.

"Yeah, it felt nice. It was a good team they've been chippy. They'd be like everyone in the conference this year at least once so to win all four and give us some some momentum into the tournament," said senior catcher Carson Eby.

"It was awesome. It was a big team win. Last two weekends. The pitchers have been really shoveling for us and they continue to shell out this weekend. We got good timely hits and walked away with four wins," said senior outfielder Nolan Anspaugh.

The GLIAC baseball tournament start Wednesday, May 11th in Gary, Indiana.