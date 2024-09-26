Davenport, Ferris State football announce creation of the Calder City Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University and Davenport University announced the creation of the “Calder City Classic,” a rivalry matchup showcasing two of the top NCAA DII collegiate football programs in the country.

The rivalry game, supported by the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame, spotlights the success of the two programs, while developing a marquee rivalry for two West Michigan institutions in the Grand Rapids area.

Ferris and Davenport announced the creation of the Calder City Classic football game which will become an annual event. The next two seasons will be hosted at the two schools, and the third game in 2026 will be hosted at a neutral site@FerrisFootball @DU_Football pic.twitter.com/bBTtPpbi8D — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) September 26, 2024

The series will begin this fall with the teams squaring off in the regular-season finale on Nov. 16 in Big Rapids at Ferris State’s Top Taggart Field as part of the GLIAC schedule. The two teams will play for the Calder City Classic trophy.

The rivalry will then return to Davenport’s home field in 2025. Plans call for the third matchup in 2026 to take place at a neutral site in the Grand Rapids area. Every third game in the series will potentially be played somewhere near Grand Rapids, with neither team having a home-field advantage.

Representatives from the two universities gathered in Grand Rapids' Calder Plaza Sept. 26 to announce the annual tradition against the backdrop of “La Grande Vitesse.” The bright red sculpture by Alexander Calder has been a symbol of the city since it was installed on Calder Plaza in 1969. Both Ferris State and Davenport maintain a strong presence in Grand Rapids.

Davenport University President Richard J. Pappas and Ferris State University President Bill Pink were on hand to support the creation of the Calder City Classic.

“Ferris State University has a rich athletic tradition,” Pink said. “This game will give us a chance to establish a new tradition. West Michigan sports fans will have the opportunity to see two outstanding football programs go head-to-head, and also learn more about the excellent educational programs each of our great universities have to offer.”

Pappas noted that both institutions have long histories, along with strong academic and athletic programs.

“We are looking forward to this named rivalry between our institutions,” Pappas said. “We expect the Calder City Classic to be an example of fierce competition for our student-athletes who will show teamwork, discipline, compete well and win graciously.”

The athletic directors at Ferris and Davenport recognized the future possibilities of the partnership.

“This is an awesome way to showcase these two outstanding football programs and highlight the value of each institution right here in the Grand Rapids area,” Ferris State Athletic Director Steve Brockelbank said. “We appreciate the great partnership with Davenport University and the support of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame to help develop this rivalry series and look forward to watching this grow.”

The Calder City Classic will help create promotional opportunities as the partnership further develops in Calder City.

“‘The Calder’ is a symbol of Grand Rapids artistic spirit and civic pride,” Davenport Athletic Director Paul Lowden said. “It is only fitting that two historical West Michigan universities battle on the gridiron to win the Calder City Classic trophy. Davenport University is excited to be part of this new football tradition with Ferris State University while honoring an iconic piece of Grand Rapids history.”

The programs have close ties in addition to their West Michigan location. Davenport head coach Sparky McEwen played at Ferris State and served as its assistant coach under Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese.

“This is an exciting opportunity to highlight our teams and the great football being played here in West Michigan,” Annese said. “We have tremendous respect for Davenport and the work Sparky and his staff have put into building their program. Both institutions mean so much to the people in the Grand Rapids area, so we’re appreciative of the efforts to make this partnership happen.”

Additional details about the Calder City Classic will be announced by the Nov. game, including what the rivalry logo and trophy look like. McEwen said the Calder City Classic is an opportunity to show more than football.

"The Calder City Classic exemplifies sportsmanship, along with great competition," McEwen said. "I appreciate the partnership with the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. This recognition of the immense football talent and fierce competition here is a testament to the passion of our student-athletes, fans and communities. We look forward to competing for the Calder City Classic trophy each year.”

Last fall's regular-season matchup at Davenport’s home field in Caledonia marked the eighth meeting between the universities. It also represented the first time in which both schools were ranked in the top 10 teams in the country in the American Football Coaches Association national poll at kickoff time, with Ferris State seventh and Davenport ninth.

Both schools made the NCAA Division II Playoffs in 2022, with Ferris State defeating Davenport in Big Rapids enroute to the Bulldogs’ second-consecutive NCAA Division II national championship. The Panthers’ appearance in the DII playoffs in 2022 was the school’s first in program history. Both teams have also finished among the top three squads in the GLIAC each of the past two seasons.

