Davenport continues win streak with comeback against Wayne State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport football remains undefeated this season after a nail biting 47-43 win over Wayne State. It was a back and forth matchup throughout much of the game, the Panthers always playing catch up to the Warriors.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jason Whittaker connected with Alonzell Henderson with just a few second left on the clock for the game winning touchdown. Whittaker was 30/49, 348 total yards and threw six touchdowns.

The Panthers will next host Lincoln on Saturday Oct. 22nd.