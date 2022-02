GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Cornerstone Golden Eagles advance to the semi finals of the WHAC conference tournament with a 77-75 overtime win over Lawrence Tech.

Jake Joldersma blocked the would-be tying bucket at the buzzer to secure the win. He had 10 points and nine rebounds. Christian Rodriguez led all scorers with 29.

Next up: WHAC semi finals against Madonna on Saturday, Feb. 26th at 3pm in Grand Rapids.