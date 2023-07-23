Clippers secure north division title in GLSCL

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In game one of their Saturday double header, the Muskegon Clippers beat the Lima Locos 2-1 and secured the North Division championship in the Great Lakes Collegiate Summer League.

Clippers 2, Locos 1

They were down 1-0 in the 4th inning until West Catholic alum Ryar Rinehart hit a double to the center field wall. On the next batter, Grandville's own Jabin Bates hit a line drive into center and would being Rinehart home to tie the game at one a piece.

In the bottom of the 5th, they would score again as Griffin Clark crossed the plate thanks to a hard it ball by Collin Cornwell.

They won 2-1 and will play again on Sunday in a doubleheader starting at 4:05pm at Marsh Field.