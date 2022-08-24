Cecil Fielder meets fans, signs autographs at LMCU

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Former Detroit Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder was in West Michigan on Wednesday to meet fans and sign autographs as a part of the Whitecaps 'Made in Michigan' series throughout the summer.

Before Fielder got to meet with fans, we asked him about his thoughts on the current state of the Tigers organization.

"That's baseball, things happen. You know you have to pick yourself up by the chinstrap and just go out there and go out there and do better. I've always looked at baseball that each season is different. You got a lot of things going on this year, a lot of new faces and sometimes that takes a while for the team to gel. So they're just going to have to gel with what they have now and hopefully come back next year and play better," said Fielder.