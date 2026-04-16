Catch the Detroit Tigers today on FOX 17

The Detroit Tigers aim to make it six-straight wins on Thursday as they host the Kansas City Royals in the final game of their three-game series. You can catch all the action on FOX 17!

Thursday's broadcast is part of a partnership between FOX 17 and Detroit Sportsnet.

Sports FOX 17 set to air and stream several Detroit Tigers games in 2026

The full nine innings will be available to watch on FOX 17 plus stream on FOX 17's website and mobile app. If you have a smart TV, you can tune in through FOX 17's app. We are on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung devices.

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Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Another eight Tigers games are set to air on FOX 17 in the 2026 season, including:



May 6, vs. Boston Red Sox, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

May 21, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

May 28, vs. Los Angeles Angels, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

June 5, vs. Seattle Mariners, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

July 24, vs. Kansas City Royals, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

August 13, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 9, vs. Minnesota Twins, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 23, vs. Washington Nationals, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WXMI

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