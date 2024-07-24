Caps fall 4-1 to Lansing in Clark, McGonigle's debut

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps fall to Lansing 4-1 on Tuesday night in the first game of the series, and also the debut of two of the highest prospects in the Tigers organization.

Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle got called up from Lakeland Low-A over the weekend and made their first appearance in west Michigan on Tuesday. The pair were both drafted in 2023 and have risen through the ranks together.

McGonigle had several big plays on defense. Including a snag catch at second base to end the top of the second inning. Max started in center field and caught several deep shots at the warning track.

Clark also earned his first hit as a Whitecap in the bottom of the 8th inning. A ground ball through to right field landed him on first base and pushed Luke Gold over to third. Seth Stephenson followed up with a line drive to short stop, out was made at second but Gold came in to score for the only run of the game.

Max opened up the post game press conference saying it's 'been a blast to be here'. Kevin McGonigle said that he's happy they got called up together he likes playing with Max.

Before Tuesday's game, the Whitecaps honored the 1984 World Championship team. In attendance from that squad was Lance Parrish, Grand Rapids native Dave Rosema and Barbaro Garbey. All three guys got to sign autographs for fans, meet the team, and threw out first pitches.

Parrish spent several years in West Michigan as the manager of the Caps. He says that he always likes being back in town.

"I always enjoy coming back here. I'm actually looking forward to seeing the new clubhouse. I'm happy for all the guys that get to be a part of it all. I have great memories here. I loved being here for the couple years that I was here," said Lance Parrish.

