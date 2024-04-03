Cappuccilli, Whitecaps excited to start 2024 season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps will start the 2024 season this weekend at Lake County but will return to LMCU Ballpark next Tuesday for their home opener.

The Caps are led by first year leader, Tony Cappuccilli, who came to West Michigan from the Toldeo Mudhens. He says that he wants the team to continue to get better at everything they're doing and they're goal should not be to stay with the Caps all season long.

"It's going to be a season long progression of guys trying to improve everything that they do," said Cappuccilli.

The team is a mix of rookie and veteran players. One being infielder Izaac Pacheco who had 12 homeruns, 50 RBI's and five stolen bases. He says that his swing was his biggest focus this off season.

“For me I just wanted to hone in on my swing. Get the most consistent swing that I can get. Just want to play to all field and be as consistent as possible,” said Pacheco.

Luke Gold, another Caps infielder, got moved up from single A in Lakeland to West Michigan in the second half of the season and played 36 games in the Mitten. He's happy to have Cappuccilli as his leader and already likes the way he's running the team.

“I got to know him during spring training and played a few games with him. He seems like a real players coach. I feel like guys are really going to get along with him well. He kinda understands when to push us, when to back off. So I think it’ll be a good environment to work on our game and try to stay healthy and stay on the field,” said Luke Gold.

Right handed pitcher Dylan Smith threw a few games last season and but dealt with his fair share of injuries. He prioritized his health during the off season and hopes to be healthy and productive in 2024.

“The biggest thing this off season was just health. Working on my body, just getting stronger in areas where I was weak. Just going out and honing in on different pitches, working on different pitch types and getting comfortable throwing those,” said Dylan Smith.

The Whitecaps will travel to Lake County for a three game series this weekend before returning home for the home opener on Tuesday April 9th at 6:35pm.