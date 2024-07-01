Calvin hires Grand Rapids native Joel Schipper as baseball coach

(WXMI) — Calvin University has hired Joel Schipper as its new head baseball coach. Schipper takes over the program following Kevin Van Duyn's retirement in May after five seasons as the Knights baseball coach.

Schipper is a Grand Rapids native who spent the last three seasons as the head baseball coach at Hastings College in Nebraska. Schipper also was an assistant coach at Davenport in 2021 and spent two seasons as an assistant coach under Van Duyn at Calvin in 2019 and 2020.

“Six years ago, Coach Van Duyn hired me as one of his assistant coaches and I am grateful for all he taught me. Returning to Grand Rapids, my hometown, is very special to me. Calvin University’s rich athletic tradition and commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics deeply resonate with my coaching philosophy," Schipper said in a press release.

Schipper was a standout at Grand Rapids Christian High School playing three sports and earning all-state honors in each sport. He was a part of two state-championship baseball teams and a state-championship football team. Schipper went on to play baseball and football at Grand Valley State University. On the diamond, Schipper appeared in 77 games in three seasons and hit .321 as a junior. On the football field, Schipper was the Lakers’ starting kicker for three seasons. He graduated from GVSU in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and sports leadership. He later earned his master’s degree in recreation and sport sciences from Ohio University in 2021.

