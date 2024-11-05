Calvin football preps for 1st rivalry game against Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever, we will get to see The Rivalry on the football field.

"At the end of the day, this is the game that we've been talking about since the day we talked about playing football. Our players are really excited and our fans are really excited," said Trent Figg.

Hope vs. Calvin football preview

Undefeated Hope College will travel to Grand Rapids on Saturday to take on the newly formed Calvin football program. This the Knights first season with a football team and they're currently 2-6 this season.

The last three games have been decided by two scores or less in each game and they're hoping that they can clean up a few things before facing off against the Flying Dutchmen.

For Head Coach Trent Figg, and the players, they're excited to play in such a historic matchup," said Trevor Martens.

"We just need to clean up a few mistakes and then play a full game of football.

