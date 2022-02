GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin hosted Albion on Saturday, looking for a share of the MIAA title.

The Knights took down the Britons, 67-60, but Hope also beat Kalamazoo so Calvin finished in 2nd behind the Sailors.

The Knights shot 22-55 (40%) from the field and 5-24 (20.8%) from the three-point line. Calvin outrebounded Albion 38-36 on the evening and finished with 15 total assists.