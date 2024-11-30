Byron Center falls to Orchard Lake St. Mary's in D2 state final

DETROIT, Mich. — Byron Center football lost to Orchard Lake St. Mary's in the division two state championship game on Friday. The Eaglets won 35-12.
The Bulldogs scored in the first quarter to open up the scoring with a nine yard run from Kellen Payne. OLSM scored not too long after to tie things up at seven a piece. But then the other Payne brother, Cam, broke off for a 56 yard score in the last five minutes of the second quarter. They missed the PAT, so it was 13-7. OLSM scored one more before the end of the first half, so it was 14-13 at the break.
Orchard Lake pulled away in the third quarter, scoring twice in that frame. Byron Center tried to hang on, they found the end zone one more time with a ten yard run from QB Landon Tungate.
Byron Center ends the season as the D2 state runners up and a final record of 12-2.
