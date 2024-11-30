Byron Center falls to Orchard Lake St. Mary's in D2 state final

DETROIT, Mich. — Byron Center football lost to Orchard Lake St. Mary's in the division two state championship game on Friday. The Eaglets won 35-12.

The Bulldogs scored in the first quarter to open up the scoring with a nine yard run from Kellen Payne. OLSM scored not too long after to tie things up at seven a piece. But then the other Payne brother, Cam, broke off for a 56 yard score in the last five minutes of the second quarter. They missed the PAT, so it was 13-7. OLSM scored one more before the end of the first half, so it was 14-13 at the break.

Remi Monaghan Byron Center Football 2024

Orchard Lake pulled away in the third quarter, scoring twice in that frame. Byron Center tried to hang on, they found the end zone one more time with a ten yard run from QB Landon Tungate.

Byron Center ends the season as the D2 state runners up and a final record of 12-2.

