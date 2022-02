MUSKEGON, Mich. — Byron Center defeats Forest Hills Northern-Eastern 4-2 in the regional semi finals.

Connor Braate and Brett Breit both scored goals for the Bulldogs to give them the win over FHNE.

They will now play Mona Shores in the regional final. That game is set for Wednesday March, 2nd at 7:30pm at Lakeshore Sports Center in Muskegon.