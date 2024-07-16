Byron Center alum and Mississippi State pitcher Cam Schuelke drafted by Clevland

(WXMI) — Byron Center alum and Mississippi State pitcher Mississippi State baseball pitcher Cam Schuelke was drafted by the Clevland Guardians in the 19th round, 565th overall.

Schuelke played his final season at Mississippi State making 32 appearances, finishing with a 5-3 record and a 4.21 ERA in 47 innings. He had 47 strikeouts allowing 41 hits and 22 earned runs.

The Byron Center alum started his career at Flordia Gulf Coast as a walk-on and redshirted. He transferred to Northwood University for the 2022 season before playing at the College of Central Flordia for his sophomore season.

Schuelke played baseball at Byron Center High School graduating in 2020. He was selected to the West All-Star Team, a pair of All-Conference selections, an All-District nod and an All-Region selection.

