Bubba Pollard wins Battle at Berlin 250

MARNE, Mich. — Bubba Pollard, a native of Sanoia, GA, will get to cash in on a $30,000 check after winning the Battle at Berlin 250 on Wednesday night.

The race started with Evan Shotko in first place. The Coopersville native led through the first 57 laps. Cole Butcher then took over for 86 laps.

William Byron led after lap 140 but that didn't last long. Bubba Pollard took the lead with 90 laps to go.

Shotko took back the lead on lap 193 after going under and around Pollard.

After a restart on lap 220, Bubba Pollard took the lead from Shotko and also held off Chase Elliott. He held on to the lead for the remainder of the race to win his first Battle at Berlin title.

"That is a big win for me because I love this place. when people ask me what my favorite race track is, it's this one right here. I love it because you can do stuff, you can move around. it just makes for some great racing. I tell you what. We've been trying to get this one for a while. I cant give enough credit to Senaker racing and Senaker performance enough. We came out here two weeks ago and that made the difference tonight," said Pollard.