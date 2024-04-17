Bronco football gears up for spring showcase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan football revamped their offense and defense this season with the additions of new coordinators, now the Broncos will put it on display at their spring showcase on Saturday.

“Well so far spring ball has been really, really good this year. The team is super physical, super mature. We have a lot of returning guys, 18 returning starters this year, so just seeing progress from last fall even to this spring has been great to see,” said Jacob Gideon.

The Broncos finished last season 4-8 overall, 3-5 in the MAC under first year Head Coach Lance Taylor. He’s stepping in to his second second, but they made a lot of new hires this off-season that caused them to revamp both sides of the ball.

“Just because we’re learning a new defense, we’ve got a new D-coordinator, it was kind of a struggle bus at first but just running through the plays and getting to go through the motions and getting to see those different looks, it was helping me at the beginning,” said Damari Robinson.

“New DC, new OC, I feel like we’ve matured more. We’re returning a lot of starters from last year it’s just getting the new schemes and stuff. But we’re definitely ahead of schedule from last year,” said Tate Hallock.

The official start of football season is still a few months away but this team already has high goals for themselves, including a MAC championship. Had they won their last two games, they would’ve been in the fight to play in the conference title game and this year they want to ensure they’ll be in that fight.

“I think a few of us sat down with Coach Taylor when we finished the season last year and we said MAC championship or bust. That’s what we want to do so, we’re going to work everyday to get to that point. Going to continue to get better and better and by the end of the fall we’re hoping to hold up that MAC Championship trophy,” said Boone Bonnema.

When the Broncos take the field on Saturday, many family and friends will be in Kalamazoo to watch them play. That includes the family of Grand Rapids native, Tate Hallock who loves being able to have his parents and siblings in the stands.

“I’m close, you know, 50 minutes or whatever it is from Grand Rapids, so it’s great. I love my family so much, that’s one of my huge core values. They’re just the best people ever and, my sister and brother, all in one group. It’s just the best feeling just to know that they’re watching me in the stands and it drives me and keeps me doing,” said Hallock.

The spring showcase starts at 2pm on Saturday, April 20th at Waldo Stadium.