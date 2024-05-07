Brittany Lang looks forward to 10th year of Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. — Meijer LPGA Classic will celebrate their 10th tournament next month and the competition is going to be the best it's ever been.

Six of the top ten best women's golfers will be in Grand Rapids for the annual tournament from June 13th through June 16th at Blythefield Country Club.

On Tuesday, LPGA staff and Meijer's Simply Give personnel shared an update for this years tournament which included a $500,000 donation from Meijer to Simply Give to kick off their goal of raising two million dollars for the organization. The money donated goes to west Michigan food pantry's to help out those in need.

Also on site today was LPGA player, Brittany Lang. She's competed at Meijer many times over the last decade and one of the biggest reasons she keeps coming back is because of the fans.

"We don't get crowds like it this and it's great to see. The people, the golf course is gorgeous, the charity that Meijer gives to hits your heart," said Lang.

Along with the great crowds includes lots of young girls who are getting their first taste of golf, or who are coming to see their favorite player in person. For Lang, who is now the mom of a young daughter, she loves seeing the young girls out on the course.

"I have heard so many stories of girls who are on tour now that went to a tour event when they were little and someone gave them a signed glove and they get into it. Now that I'm a mom, I think of it as a young woman building confidence for herself, being outside, being with friends and being in a wholesome environment," said Lang.

Last years winner, Leona Maguire will be playing again this year along with the 2021 winner, Nelly Korda, who currently had won five straight LPGA tournaments.

If you're interested you can purchase tickets here.Dads will also get a free ticket on Sunday, June 16th in honor of Father's Day.