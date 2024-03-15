Zeeland West's historic season ends in the D1 state semis

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Zeeland West has their historic season ended in the division one state semi finals against North Farmington on Friday.

The Dux fell to the Raiders 58-39 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Up until this season, West had never won a district or regional championship, but they won both this year to get themselves into the final four.

“Just such a special group of seniors that we’ve been able to work with. And so for them to get here, the last few years we’ve had some injury issues. So we finally had a chance to show what we can do when we had a chance to have everybody for every practice, for every game and these guys delivered,” said David Klyn.

They were led by five senior starters who have all been playing together since they were in 8th grade. That includes Mr. Basketball finalist, Merritt Alderink.

“We’ve heard it growing up, for our entire lives. So a lot of that pressure, it’s been amazing that it hasn’t gotten to him,

(Orion) hasn’t gotten to him (Lukas), hasn’t gotten to any of the other seniors and especially hasn’t gotten to our coach, but I think it’s really special” said Merritt Alderink.

Alderink led the Dux with nine points. Lukas Bakker had eight points, and Myles Steffan has seven.

