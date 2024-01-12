Zeeland West sweeps Zeeland East in 2024 Bird Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zeeland West boys hoops earn a close win, 48-47, against Zeeland East. Merritt Alderink had 15 points for the Dux. The Chix were led by Layne Risdon with 24 points.

The Zeeland West girls also beat Zeeland East 46-30.

Rockford girls move to 9-0 this season with a 61-26 victory over Grandville.

East Grand Rapids earns a back and fourth game over Forest Hills Central. 60-47 the final.

Cedar Springs dominated South Christian girls. Red Hawks win 46-33

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter