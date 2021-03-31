Zeeland East's defense suffocates East Grand Rapids

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zeeland East's defense came to play yet again on Tuesday night in the regional semifinal, beating East Grand Rapids 49-30.

It's the third consecutive opponent the Chix have held to 30 points or less.

Nate Claerbaut scored a game-high 24 points and also added 13 rebounds.

Zeeland East 49, East Grand Rapids 30

"We've been looking forward to this experience," Claerbaut said after the game, "we have been grinding all season and we are excited."

Zeeland East improves to 19-0 overall this season with the victory.

"It's a special group of guys," said head coach, Jeff Carlson, "they have been working hard for this all year. Actually, since last year when we had a chance to play in district final when all the COVID stuff hit. I'm just really happy for our guys."

The Chix will take on Forest Hills Northern on Thursday night in the regional final at Reeths-Puffer high school.