Zeeland East beats Muskegon to cap a perfect regular season

ZEELAND, Mich. — After wrapping up the OK Green crown on Thursday night with the win over Wyoming, Zeeland East looked for a perfect regular season taking on conference foe Muskegon.

Zeeland East 59, Muskegon 52

The Chix were led by Trip Rimersma yet again who had a game-high 23 points while Nate Claerbaut added 14.

Zeeland East improves to 16-0 on the season and will take on the winner of Grandville and Zeeland West on Thursday night in the district semifinal.

Meanwhile, the Big Reds were led by Jordan Briggs who had 14 points as they fall to 12-6 on the season.