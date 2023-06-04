Zeeland East baseball, Jenison softball clinch district titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jenison softball faced off against Hudsonville Eagles on Saturday for the district finals in an OK Red rematch.

Jenison 8, Hudsonville 7

Both teams faced each other in last years district finals where Hudsonville got the win. The Wildcats started of the game with a bang as Liv Bisonet hits a three run home run in the first inning.

Hudsonville did have a response in the next inning bringing the score 3-2. It was a back and forth game between the rivals but in the end Jenison was victorious bring the district title. They will advance to the regional tournament where they will face Grand Haven on Saturday, June 10th at 10am.

Zeeland East looks for their first district baseball title since the schools split 18 years ago, against st. Joseph.

Zeeland East 14, St. Joseph 1

The Chix were the first to score, securing 2 runs in the 2nd inning. It was a dominant game today for East as St. Joseph only scored one run in the game during the 4th inning. The runs kept coming in for Zeeland East as they win the game 14-1.

Zeeland East will now take on Mattawan in the regional semifinal at Portage Northern on Wednesday, June 7th at 4pm.

