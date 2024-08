WEST MICHIGAN — The first week of high school football is in the bag, now it's up to you to decide which play was the best.

Vote now in our poll between the three plays nominated by the FOX 17 Blitz. Voting closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday with the winner announced later that evening.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)