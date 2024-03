Prev Next FOX 17

Posted at 11:40 PM, Mar 06, 2024

(WXMI) — Rockford wins a close game over Muskegon 52-42. Anna Wypych and Grace Lyons both had 17 points. Rockford 52, Muskegon 42 Mona Shores outlasts Cedar Springs in a back-and-forth game 48-45. Mona Shores 48, Cedar Springs 45

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.