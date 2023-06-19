WMU athletics host annual golf outing

ADA, Mich. — Hundreds of alumni, fans and players got together at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday for the 60th annual Western Michigan Athletics golf outing.

WMU hosts annual athletics golf outing

Bronco supporters gathered to raise money for the general athletics fund and continue to encourage the teams at WMU.

Men's basketball coach Dwayne Stephens and football coach Lance Taylor were on the links to play a round with attendees and get excited for this upcoming year in Western Athletics.

Stephens says, "I think we took a huge step. I like my roster, I like the guys I have coming back, and we're just looking to take a big step this year just being a little more comfortable with everyone, know the landscape, know the league a little better, so, I'm looking forward to it."

Taylor says, "I've had great support from the community. We've built a great coaching staff, the buy in from our players has been great, I'm really excited about the direction of our program, but it has been a whirlwind. But, really it's about the people that I've surrounded myself with and I'm excited about those people. I've got a bunch of them coming here to play golf today, we've got a bunch of our coaches that have come out to meet the people of Grand Rapids and are excited for a great day of golf."

