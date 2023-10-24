MUSKEGON, Mich. — West Michigan Christian boys soccer is prepping for the regional tournament starting on Tuesday and the warriors want to win back to back state championships.

WMC soccer readies for another deep run in D4 tournament

"I don't think we feel pressure amongst ourselves. We just feel confident that we can go back and win another one because we know our abilities. We know what we can do and I think we're prepared to go out and win another one," said Tekalegn Vlasma.

The Warriors are 17-2-3 this season and will take on Howardsville Christian in the regional semi finals on Tuesday at Holland High School.

"It's just the camaraderie of the team is higher. Last year it was different. Parts of the team had their own friend groups whereas it's a full team this year," said Charlie Buursma.

WMC has outscored their opponents 14-1 in the playoffs so far. Their last loss was against Wyoming Lee on September 21st and it cost them the Alliance league title.

"Across the board we're a little more talented than we were last year. We've got a really great starting 11 that we can put up against really anyone in the state. Our bench is deeper than it was last year. All around we're just a little more practiced, a little more developed than we were last year. We have 15 guys that were on that state championship squad so they've been there, they've done it and they're excited to get back," said Ben Buursma.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter