WMC soccer punches ticket for state with a 3-2 win against Hartford

HOLLAND, Mich. — After being the No. 1 ranked team in division four for over two months this season, Hartford falls in the regional final against Western Michigan Christian.

The Warriors are headed to the state semi finals after Ashton Leffring scored two goals and Gavin Riksen scored the game winner in the 2nd half. Final score 3-2 against the Huskies.

WMC will now play Leland at 6pm on Wednesday Nov. 2nd at Crestwood Middle School in Kentwood for the state semi final.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter