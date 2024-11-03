WMC boys soccer earns 3-peat, Byron Center & FHN finish as runners up

GRAND LEDGE, MICH. — Western Michigan Christian boys soccer can now call themselves back-to-back-to-back state champions after taking down Plymouth Christian 1-0 in the division four finals.

The game remained scoreless until the final minute of the game when freshman Mason Bonnema netted the one and only goal for the Warriors. WMC has now won 10 Finals titles after reaching their record-tying 17th title game. They are just the third boys soccer program to win three straight Finals titles, and first since Detroit Country Day won eight in a row from 1987-94.

Boys soccer state championship recap

In division one, Byron Center took on Rochester Adams after a historic season. The Bulldogs were not able to net a goal which resulted as a 2-0 loss to the Highlanders.

Dylan Van Skiver earned the one and only goal off of a free kick to tie the Forest Hills Northern vs. Warren De La Salle game in division two. The Huskies fell to the Pilots 4-1.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)