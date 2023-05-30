With OK Blue title in hand, Allendale sets sights on districts

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One through eight, the OK Blue in baseball was as strong as any conference in West Michigan this spring.

Allendale won the conference with a record of 15-6, three games better than Coopersville and West Catholic, and four games in front of Hamilton and Spring Lake.

The Falcons might not have the power five pitching commits that others in the league do, but they have a good team that finished the regular season at 20-8.

"We were able to not only come together as a baseball team, but as a family," Allendale senior pitcher and third baseman Wyatt Merritt said. "We are always cheering each other on, we are all friends outside of baseball."

The Falcons will head to the division two district at Coopersville on Friday to play Comstock Park, with a win Allendale will play the Sparta-Coopersville winner in the final later in the day.

The Falcons won the district a year ago before losing to eventual state champion Forest Hills Eastern in the regional semifinal.

"The seniors last year set the bar high, these guys wanted to live up to that standard and couldn't ask anything more than what these five seniors did bringing these juniors along," ninth year Falcons head coach Nick Bosker said. "We are a complete team from top to bottom and our conference was a gauntlet and it was top to bottom strong. It was important that we all stuck together and all 13 guys contributed and couldn't ask for anything better."

Every team's goal is to be playing well this time of year and Allendale carries a ton of momentum with it into the state tournament.

"I would say that boosts our confidence a lot," Falcons senior catcher Hunter Scholma said. "We are on top right now and seeing these guys out here and realizing what we've done and what we can do, I think we are all very confident going into it."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter