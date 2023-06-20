GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Days after still soaking in the win in the division two state championship, Grand Rapids Christian baseball is celebrating their family ties in the program.

Winning is a family affair with Grand Rapids Christian baseball

Head Coach Brent Gates won the state title 10 years ago with his son, Junior. This season, it was his nephew, Ty Uchman, who was on the team with him when they hoisted the mitten at McLane Stadium.

"It means everything to me. Family is really important to me and he's been my role model forever so it's just no better feeling than to win a state championship with your uncle," said Ty.

"It's unbelievable. It's such a tight knit group and that one with my son is one I will never forget. With all the brothers, I can only imagine the Seth's up there watching with their kids playing and contributing in the state championship game. It's exciting and to see the support, it's not the same if you don't have them out there. It makes a difference and to have them all here, it's been fantastic," said Gates.

This season there were also a pair of brothers, Cam and Parker Seth, that played on the team also.

And junior Zeke Heerema got to share the win with his dad, Jason, who is the Athletic Director at the school.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter