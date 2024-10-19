Who will take home the title of Blitz Boss for week 8?

WEST MICHIGAN — Every week there is some players in high school football who play at an absurdly high level. We call them bosses.

West Catholic's David Brittenfeld who scored 4 times

Northview's Will Senuira who ran 9 times for 124 yards and 3 TDs plus tallied 8 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 1 sack

Paw Paw's Ben Miller ran 11 times for 75 yards, caught 3 passes for 60 yards, and scored 3 times in the first half alone

Voting in the Blitz Boss poll is open through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22.

