Who is this week's Blitz Boss? It's up to you to decide

WEST MICHIGAN — The first week of high school football featured a number of outstanding individual performances. But whose was the best? That's for you to decide.

Vote in this week's poll to choose the best of the FOX 17 Blitz Bosses from week 1.

Your options are:

Keaton Hendricks from Zeeland West, who helped drive the Dux to a win over Muskegon

Byron Stephenson from Oakridge. He carried the Eagles with 14 rushes, 194 yards, and 5 TDs

Jackson DeHoop from Unity Christian. The senior threw for 1 TD and ran in 2 more

This poll is open until 3 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner announced later that evening.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

