Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Who is the best boss of the Blitz from week 5?

Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — The best highlights comes under the brightest lights, and week 5 of the high school football season had some great efforts on the field.

Here's the nominees for who should be the Blitz Boss:

  • Forest Hills Central QB Nick Williams threw for 286 yards and 5 TDs
  • Mona Shores QB Jonathan Pittman went 14/19 for 249 yards and 3 TDs
  • Coopersville WR Brooks Hadden totals 154 yards through the air and corralled 4 TDs.

Voting in our poll runs through Tuesday at 3 p.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.