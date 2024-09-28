Who is the best boss of the Blitz from week 5?

WEST MICHIGAN — The best highlights comes under the brightest lights, and week 5 of the high school football season had some great efforts on the field.

Here's the nominees for who should be the Blitz Boss:



Forest Hills Central QB Nick Williams threw for 286 yards and 5 TDs

Mona Shores QB Jonathan Pittman went 14/19 for 249 yards and 3 TDs

Coopersville WR Brooks Hadden totals 154 yards through the air and corralled 4 TDs.

Voting in our poll runs through Tuesday at 3 p.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)