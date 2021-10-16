Whitehall wins the bell, 1st conference championship in 22 years by beating Montague

Montague vs Whitehall

Whitehall beat Montague for the first time since 2014 to win the red, white and blue bell.

The 34-14 victory is especially sweet for the Vikings players who lost this game in double overtime a year ago.

"It's crazy man, " Whitehall senior linebacker Nick Blanchard said. "I think this is the greatest football moment I have ever had in my entire life. It is the compete opposite of what happened last year, we came out with the win at home and now that bell is in our weight room, I couldn't be happier."

The Vikings got a big effort from sophomore quarterback Kyle Stratton who ran for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries.

FOX 17 Whitehall 34, Montague 14



"We've been working for this," Stratton said. "I wasn't on varsity last year but we have been working for this for a whole year. That feeling that we left the field against Montague, it sucked, we changed that around this is a way better feeling."

The game was tied at 7 at the half and at 14 after three quarters, but Whitehall outscored the defending division six state champs 20-0 in the final quarter.

"This is the return on a promise that I talked about when I got hired in here in 2013," 9th year Whitehall head coach Tony Sigmon said. "The first year we were 1-8, we had 13 juniors and seniors and tonight we ended up dressing 36. We ended up having a co-championship, we won the bell here and we don't have to sell hope, we can sell some results now."

Montague senior quarterback Andrew Kooi completed 10-19 passes for 138 yards and a TD, the Wildcats (6-1, 6-2) finish the regular season at Portland (6-2) next week.

Whitehall (6-1, 7-1) shares the West Michigan Conference title with the Wildcats and Oakridge (6-1, 7-1), it's the Vikings first conference title in football since 1999.

Whitehall will play at Reed City (7-1) next week to finish up the regular season.