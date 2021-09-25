Whitehall sails past North Muskegon

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Whitehall (3-1, 2-1) needed a win over North Muskegon (2-2, 2-1) to stay within striking distance of rival Montague in the West Michigan Conference.

The Vikings came out firing, putting up 33 points while blanking the Norsemen.

Final score: Whitehall 33, North Muskegon 0.

Whitehall improves to 4-1 overall, 3-1 in the WMC.

North Muskegon falls to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the WMC.

