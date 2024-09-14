Which student-athlete deserves to be the Blitz Boss of week 3

WEST MICHIGAN — The players have put it all on the field, now it's your time to decide who performed the best in our poll of the Blitz Boss nominees.

Here's the players named by the FOX 17 Blitz crew:



Elijah Jones from East Kentwood ran for 200 yards and 2 TDs as the Falcons held off Caledonia.

South Christian's Chuck DeHaan collected 116 reception yards and 3 TDs, helping the Sailors topple West Catholic.

Mikey DeKuiper from Rockford was super efficient, 5 rushes produced 2 TDs, along with 6 catches for 51 yards. The Rams beat Grandville to stay unbeaten.

Vote in the poll below before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

