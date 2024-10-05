What is the play of week six in the FOX 17 Blitz?

WEST MICHIGAN — As the high school football regular season inches closer to the finish line, we continue to see some great individual efforts on the gridiron.

Here are the nominees for the play of week six:



Rockford's Wyatt Colson with the punt block and recovery for the TD

Whitehall's Gavin Craner rumbles 92 yards untouched for the TD

Kalamazoo United's Jackson Herder connects with Keegan McCue for the 91-yard TD

Vote in the poll below before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)