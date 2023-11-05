Western Michigan Christian, Unity Christian and GR Christian win soccer titles

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — West Michigan was represented in three of the four state title games on Saturday and swept all three divisions.

In division four, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian was seeking its ninth MHSAA Finals boys soccer title Saturday at Grand Ledge High School.

The scoring floodgates opened in the second half, and the Warriors prevailed 3-0 to earn a second-straight Division 4 championship and finish this fall 21-2-3.

After a scoreless first half, senior Charlie Buursma took a pass from Cole DeJonge and trickled it into the net at the 35 minute, 43 second mark of the second half for the game’s first score. It was DeJonge’s 23rd assist of the season and the biggest.

"Back to back especially this year means a lot to me i didn't get to go out there last year because i was injured, but yeah this means a lot to me and it means a lot to the team and i think we are really excited to go back to back. off screen 10:28

Cole dejonge "I don't grow up thinking that I'm going to win 2 state championships in a row and to go out there be the starter and to go and do that for my school its a great feeling.".

"It's an incredible accomplishment for these guys, i mean they've been working so hard since last year when we lifted the trophy last year, they were ready to get back into it. we spent all summer building that program that's the stuff that pays off in the off season," said Ben Buursma

Tekalegn Vlasma tacked on his 25th goal of the season to make it 2-0 at the 27:03 mark with an assist from Buursma. Three minutes later, Vlasma scored his second of the championship with an assist from Buursma to make it 3-0.

The Warriors came into the championship with an impressive resume. They had won Division 4 titles in 2022, 2019, 2010, 2007, 2004 and 2003, tied Detroit Country Day in Class C-D in 1998 and claimed the Class D championship in 1995. They also had finished runners-up six times.

In division three, Unity Christian was looking for their first title since 2018.

Jack Kamminga will never forget Saturday’s Division 3 Boys Soccer Final at Grand Ledge High School.

The sophomore helped rally Hudsonville Unity Christian to its sixth title on a go-ahead goal with nine minutes, 23 seconds left to lift the Cougars to a 3-2 victory over powerhouse Detroit Country Day.

The Saders struck quickly when Colin Nieuwenhuis’ corner kicked was converted into a header by Isaac Eppinga, for his first goal of the season, at the 33 minute, 20 second mark.

Country Day’s offensive pressure was evident, and at the 13:18 mark the Yellowjackets broke through when Alex Eby laced a shot in from 20 yards out to tie the game 1-1.

Fifteen minutes into the second half the Yellowjackets took their first lead when Stephen Brentano scored after Ammar Siddiqui’s corner kick was deflected at the 35:25 mark for a 2-1 lead. The Saders won the game 3-2 to secure the title.

Jack Kamminga says "Its amazing, it really hasn't hit me yet we just won state and it feels amazing and these senior's worked really hard and we all earned it so yeah it feels good. off screen 8:15

"It just shows our mentality and our willingness to keep working and never stop, that kind of just sums us up and we are a gritty team and just had to do it again today. its an unreal feeling we dreamed of it as a kid, its just really hasn't hit me yet it doesn't feel real and its just an unreal feeling," said Colin Neiuwhenhuis.

Grand Rapids Christian faced off against Mason in division two.

The Eagles completed their run at redemption, scoring three second-half goals to pull away for a 3-0 win over Mason on Saturday at Grand Ledge High School.

Grand Rapids Christian (18-5-2) captured its fourth Finals title in school history, joining the 2021, 1998 and 2001 squads as champions.

After a scoreless first half, Grand Rapids Christian took a 1-0 lead with 38:33 remaining on a goal by junior John Cassidy. Mindling fired a hard shot from the left side of the field that bounced off of the arms of Mason’s keeper in the box to Cassidy, who pounced on the rebound and put home a shot underneath the crossbar.

Just 2:45 later, the combination of Mindling and Cassidy struck again.

Mindling beat a defender to the ball near the sideline, dribbled toward the box and fed a pass right in front to Cassidy, who buried the chance into the wide-open net to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead with 35:48 to go.

Grand Rapids Christian put the game away with 5:59 remaining when freshman Liam Jansen was pulled down in the box and a penalty kick was awarded. Cassidy easily put away the chance for a hat trick and a 3-0 lead for the Eagles.