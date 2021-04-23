West Ottawa hires Montague's Pat Collins as head football coach

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa has announced the hiring of a three-time state champion, Pat Collins as their next head football coach.

Collins led Montague for the past 17 seasons before stepping down after another state championship victory in January.

He says he's excited for the next challenge.

"West Ottawa is a great place with great potential," Collins told FOX 17, "I am looking forward to giving back to my wife's alma mater, just as I gave to mine for the last 17 years."

West Ottawa Athletic Director, Bill Kennedy says the program had over 30 applicants for the job and interviewed six.

From there, the list was narrowed down to three candidates, who were all interviewed a second time.

"Honestly, we would have been fine with any of the three, we had a very deep pool of applicants," Kennedy noted, "but it was pretty clear that Pat was the guy for the job."

Pat Collins has accepted the head coaching position at West Ottawa.



“WO is a great place with great potential. I am looking for to giving back to my wife's Alma mater just as I gave to mine the last 17 years.” pic.twitter.com/gNnwHNlCo4 — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) April 23, 2021

And it was Collins' accolades and experience that stood out the most.

"Pat is known for his leadership on and off the field and he's an accomplished and decisive leader," added Kennedy, "he has a tremendous track record of success. We are confident he will help our students prepare for success in sports and in life.”

Collins began his teaching career at West Ottawa and his wife is in the school's athletic Hall of Fame, which Collins says is a big reason for his interest.

The school is also working on a new facility for athletics and Kennedy says they're excited for the future of Panther football with Collins at the helm.