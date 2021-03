GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With Rockford remaining atop the OK Red standings with just one loss, Friday night's game between two loss teams West Ottawa and Grand Haven became crucial in the race for a conference championship.

Brady Bosma's big night would help West Ottawa pull away with a 57-46 win.

The Panthers improve to 7-2 in conference play and 8-2 overall while the Buccaneers fall to 6-3.