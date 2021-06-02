West Michigan Officials Association honors 2021 award recipients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Officials Association is once again recognizing some of the top student-athletes, coaches, officials and athletic directors in the area.

On Tuesday night, the association held its 61st annual WMOA banquet at Watermark Country Club in Grand Rapids to award the following recipients.

WMOA Student Athletes

Blake Bosma - Football (West Ottawa)

Braiden McDonald - Basketball (Fremont)

Kensey Armock - Basketball (Sparta)

The athletes are selected by the officials for a combination of their talents displayed as well as the sportsmanship towards opponents and game officials.

Each athlete will receive a $1500 scholarship from the West Michigan Officials Association to be used towards college.

Brad Brunet, TJ Restau - WMOA West Ottawa senior Blake Bosma receives his award during the 61st annual WMOA banquet.

Coaches of the Year

Tom Burrill - Football (Caledonia)

Phil Visser - Boys Basketball (Caledonia)

Jill VanderEnde - Girls Basketball (West Catholic)

The coaches are also selected and voted on by the officials of the WMOA. The criteria for the selection includes service and contributions to their school community, educational leadership, positive promotion of the game and sportsmanship towards opponents and officials.

Brad Brunet, TJ Restau - WMOA Caledonia coaches Tom Burrill (left) and Phil Visser (right) at the 61st annual WMOA banquet.

Athletic Director of the Year

Dee Crowley - Lowell

Officials

40+ years of Service

Chuck VanDongen

Bob Wojcik

Mike Antonides

Rick Hazel

Jeff Wierzbicki

Mike Duffy

Jerry Hendrickson Service Award (50 years)

Joe Popiel

Dennis Rothenthaler

Don Edwards Football Official of the Year

Doug McIntyre (2019)

Bob Navarro (2020)

WMOA Basketball Official of the Year

Andy McKellar (2019)

Patrick Kane (2020)

WMOA Special Contributions Award

Faye Verallen-Brown (MHSAA)

Carl T. Paganelli Lifetime Achievement Award

Dave Chesney

Officials are selected by their peers and voted on by the WMOA awards committee, comprised of officials within the association. The criteria for all the official awards recipients include but are not limited to: Ability and performance on the field or court, professionalism and commitment to officiating in terms of how much they've given back to helping younger officials with training and mentoring.

If you would like more information on the WMOA and how to become an official, click here.