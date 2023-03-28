West Michigan Officials Association honors athletes at banquet

CALEDONIA, Mich. — With the high school football and basketball seasons in the books, the West Michigan Officials Association held its annual banquet on Monday night at Stonewater Country Club.

Several were recognized by the WMOA, including three student athletes.

"Our officials just sacrifice so much for us and they put in so much time and effort to dedicate to our sports to make it so that our student athletes are able to play," girls basketball student athlete of the year and Byron Center senior Makenna Crandell said. "I have been able to recognize that and I think it is so important that we respect them and that they are honored for their commitment to us."

"I'd always just go into a football game just playing my game, just focusing on what I need to get done for the team," West Catholic senior and football student athlete of the year Luke Krzewski said. "Yes, I always made sure to show respect to officials, it is always something I would do."

"I feel like you got to realize that there is bigger things to get upset about, just one call is not the end of the world," boys basketball student athlete of the year and Byron Center senior Landyn Kooiker. "There is a lot worse things that people can through than a call in a game."

The football coach of the year is Eric Stiegel of Grandville, girls basketball coach of the year is Jim Sprague of Forest Hills Northern, boys basketball coach of the year was Greg Immink of Grand Haven.

The athletic director of the year went to Jenison's Tim Ritsema, the football official of the year is Brian Donovan, the basketball official of the year is Ryan Huber.

The Carl T. Paganelli Lifetime Achievement Award went to Joe Perrin.

