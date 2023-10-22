West Michigan golfers sweep D1 individual leaderboard

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a battle for 1st place between three West Michigan golfers at the division one state tournament in East Lanisng. In the end, it was Elise Fennell from East Kentwood who is bringing home the mitten trophy.

Elise earned redemption from last year where she finished second. On Saturday she shot 70, two under, and had a total score of 140 to win the whole tournament.

Elise says, "It feels really good because I got second last year, so it was kind of eating away at me. I wanted to get it done, so it feels really good to end on this, my high school career. It's awesome just to like be apart of a school and show them everything and represent them. It's like something bigger than me, so that's really cool."

She was followed by Jessica Jolly from Rockford and Macie Elzinga of Byron Center who tied for second, shooting 141 through both days. Copelin O'Krangley finished 11th, shooting 79.

In division two, Forest Hills Eastern and Forest Hills Central tied for 4th in the team division. They finished 678. Richland Gull Lake was 8th with 681 and Lowell was 9th with 691. Individually, Coopersville native Lauren Davis finished at the top of the leaderboard individually. She shot two under both days to win the title. Paige Anderson from Reeths-Puffer was third, shooting 148.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central ran away with the division three championship at The Meadows in Allendale. They won the title thanks to a 12 stroke lead. Spring Lake finished in 4th, South Christian in 5th and Whitehall in 7th. Zoe Dull from Spring Lake is the D3 state runner up, shooting 149.

In D4, Kalamazoo Christian can call themselves state runners up. They shot 731 as a team, finishing 2nd to Lansing Catholic. NorthPointe Christian was 8th and Hackett Catholic was 9th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

