West Catholic's late-game heroics clinches share of OK White

(WXMI) — In a back-and-forth game, West Catholic came out on-top over Forest Hills Eastern 24-23.

West Catholic kicked a game-winning field goal to clinch at least a share of the OK White with a win on Friday night.

Game of the week - West Catholic vs. FHE

Check out all of the highlights from our Game of the Week and hear from the Falcons.

