West Catholic ushers in a new era with Landon Grove as head coach

West Catholic ushers in the Landon Grove era

For the fourth time in eight years, West Catholic has a new head football coach.

Landon Grove takes over the reigns of the Falcons program after leading Gibraltar Carlson to a 9-2 season in 2021.

"I definitely think it's been a very good thing," West Catholic senior defensive back and wide receiver Caleb Clinger said. "Right when he came in, he put us right to work. We started doing zero hours in the morning, and he brought back a lot of people on staff that won championships that were part of championship staffs, especially our defensive coordinator, Coach (Darren) Smith. He's great. He gets the defense going, I love playing for him. And I think Coach Grove just really brought the intensity in right away."

One key returner for the Falcons is senior running back Tim Kloska who has already set the school's all-time career rushing record.

Kloska committed to the Air Force over the summer.

"We have a lot of good skill players," Grove said. "We're going to try to spread the spread the ball, distribute the wealth a little bit more. Obviously, when you have a kid like him (Kloska), you got to give him touches. But, Carter Perry's had a great summer for us. Ryer Snow had a really good summer Joe Debski. We have a couple other backs who have done a nice job and Elliott Zainea and Charlie DeBruyn so we feel really good about our depth trying our best to not have it be so much the Timmy show and try to distribute the wealth a little bit more this year."

"I'm not worried about being all the team," Kloska said. "I really like that we can spread the ball out give it to other athletes in space because it just really opens the playbook."

West Catholic opens the season on Friday August 26th against Edwardsburg at Hope College.

