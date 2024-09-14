West Catholic & South Christian duke it out in week 3 Blitz Battle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a back and forth showdown, South Christian comes away with a 41-38 victory over West Catholic in our week 3 Blitz Battle.

The Sailors got on the board first thanks to a pass from Carson Vis to Chuck Dehaan making it 7-0. The Falcons responded on the ensuing drive when Brady Augustyn connected with Jack Zegunis.

South Christian 41, West Catholic 38

West capitalized in the second quarter and led 24-14 at the half.

South Christian answered several times in the second half. They found the end zone two more times from Dehaan in the second half.

Vis was 19/29 for 196 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 15 times to 195 yards and two scores. DeHaan led receiving stats with three catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

The Sailors open up conference play against Wyoming next Friday.

