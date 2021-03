ALLENDALE, Mich. — West Catholic snapped Allendale's eight game winning streak with a 50-37 win on Tuesday night in the battle of Falcons.

Maya Mileski led West Catholic with 22 points while Grace Rosser scored a team-high 16 points for Allendale.

Allendale falls to 6-2 while West Catholic takes a two-game lead in the OK Blue at 8-0.