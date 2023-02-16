West Catholic senior Gabe Augdahl aims to bring awareness to Desmoid Tumors

West Catholic hosts "Faith over Fear" event

Faith over fear, it has become the mottO for one West Catholic High School senior.

"It is pretty much just how I live my daily life ever since I was diagnosed with this, I just keep it in the back of my head. Try to pray everyday, go to Mass every Sunday if I can. Keep the faith over the little things, not the fear."

In the summer of 2021, West Catholic student-athlete, Gabe Augdahl was diagnosed with a vary rare condition.

"Desmoid Tumor," Augdahl said. "A really rare tumor, like every five in a million people have it or something."

These tumors react differently for each person. Gabe's has grown quickly.

It's benign, but still needs to be treated often.

"We've done three chemotherapy type of drugs," Augdahl said. "We did two oral pills and right now I am doing chemotherapy infusions once a week."

Basketball has always been Gabe's sport. Through his diagnosis and treatment he has continued to play on the varsity team.

"I've been there for every game, every practice," Augdahl said.

"He's our glue guy," first year West Catholic head boys basketball coach, Troy Dudas said. "Everyone on the team loves him. He's the guy that show up, is always smiling and when you consider all that he has been through, he is definitely the guy that our guys look too when things are going tough and he's been there for us all year long, he's been an inspiration for all of us."

"Beginning of the year I could barely run," Augdahl added, "now I'm running up and down the court like I used to do, so I'm back."

The biggest challenge in dealing with a Desmoid Tumor is the lack of information and research.

Friday night, West Catholic will attempt to raise awareness and money for the Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation hosting a "Fatih over Fear" night at the girls and boys basketball doubleheader.

"This is a great opportunity to show everyone, not just in my community, but hopefully in the entire state to realize that, yeah, it's not cancer, but it's still pretty close to it and you still have to go through a lot of hard things in life," Augdahl said. "It is nothing to mess around with."

T-Shirts can be purchased for $10 and will count as admission into the games.

There will also be a "Miracle Minute" during each game where a bucket will be passed around to collect donations.

"I am already excited, I'm already shaken for it, I want it to happen," Augdahl said. "I just think it will be really cool seeing a packed gym for the foundation and everything."

The Falcons will host Fruitport on Friday night with the girls game scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.

